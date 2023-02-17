EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 130.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

