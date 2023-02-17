EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.87.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $346.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.99. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $478.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

