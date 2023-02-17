EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.87.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
NYSE:EPAM opened at $346.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.99. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $478.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.