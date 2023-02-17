Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 196,896 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 196,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Salesforce worth $157,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,563 shares of company stock worth $9,482,608. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

CRM stock opened at $168.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

