Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $148,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $228.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.99 and a 200 day moving average of $243.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.