Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of VICI Properties worth $106,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

