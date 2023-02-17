Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $129.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $129,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.