Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $129.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $129,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

Featured Stories

