Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 738,810 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of AT&T worth $131,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

