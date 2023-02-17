Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 497,663 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Copart worth $109,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Copart by 163.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

