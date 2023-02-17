Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 121,524 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of PayPal worth $139,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PayPal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PYPL stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

