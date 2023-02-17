Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.51 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50 to $0.55 EPS.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Entegris by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 252,843 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.