Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.51 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50 to $0.55 EPS.
Entegris Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Entegris by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 252,843 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entegris (ENTG)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.