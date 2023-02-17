Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 21,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 31,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.