Engle Capital Management L.P. Has $9.35 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for approximately 2.7% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of RH worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,152.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 446,752 shares of company stock valued at $115,642,175. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:RH traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,380. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $412.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.31.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

