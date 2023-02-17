Engle Capital Management L.P. Has $16.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 4.7% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 186,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 95,354 shares during the period. Park Presidio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 439,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 108.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 676,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 351,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

