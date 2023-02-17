Engle Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 101,000 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Oak Street Health accounts for about 0.7% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health Price Performance

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 501,905 shares of company stock worth $16,606,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

OSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,177. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.