Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.23

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.23 and last traded at C$43.23, with a volume of 94559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total transaction of C$788,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,912. In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,708,675. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total value of C$788,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,912.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

