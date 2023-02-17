Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.98 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $177,184.19 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00079390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00057861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001101 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,712,251 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

