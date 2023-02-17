Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Shares of ENIC stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 441,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,031. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.98. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Enel Chile by 1,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.