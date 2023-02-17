Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $21.96 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDVMF. CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.