Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $51,692,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $58,988,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,494,000 after purchasing an additional 792,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,264,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

