Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of Employers stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. 20,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,366. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. Employers has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Employers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

