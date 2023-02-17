Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $106.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.15.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

