Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Elme Communities updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-1.04 EPS.

Elme Communities Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ELME traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 147,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,730. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.