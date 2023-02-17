Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $330.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,334. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $234.00 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $313.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

