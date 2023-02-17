Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELDN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

