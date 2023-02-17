Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Electroneum has a market cap of $51.48 million and $49,396.19 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,607,027 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

