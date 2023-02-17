Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,700.92

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $51.68 million and approximately $45,700.92 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000994 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015091 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,645,430 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.