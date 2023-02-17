Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $63,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Roku Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Roku stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.60. 6,825,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230,773. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $141.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

