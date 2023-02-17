Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Sells 623,512 Shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lessened its position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,512 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings in McLaren Technology Acquisition were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAI remained flat at $10.36 on Friday. 84,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

