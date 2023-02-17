Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.1% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 391,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

