Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $786,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.00. 47,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.78. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

