Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Has $5.96 Million Stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. decreased its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,639 shares during the quarter. Ares Acquisition accounts for about 0.3% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Ares Acquisition worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,910. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

