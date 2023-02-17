Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 711 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. 642,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.68.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

