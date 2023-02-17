Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 202,152 Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 202,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 539,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 464,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,521,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 362,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFX remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

