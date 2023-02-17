Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 45,133 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 159,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 706,099 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,918 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 2,720,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,116,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.