Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 50,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EIGR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 308,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

EIGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

