Efinity Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $60.52 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $60.52 million and approximately $993,124.57 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00425780 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,939.34 or 0.28204451 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,095,699 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

