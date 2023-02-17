ECOMI (OMI) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $250.61 million and $1.02 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00418784 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.66 or 0.27740989 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.
About ECOMI
ECOMI is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.
ECOMI Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.