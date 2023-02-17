Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 44,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

