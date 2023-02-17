easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded easyJet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 290 ($3.52) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.76) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $526.88.

easyJet Stock Performance

ESYJY stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

