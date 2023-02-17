Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after buying an additional 192,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $123.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

