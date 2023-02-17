Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Trading Down 2.2%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 69,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 44,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Point Income by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Income by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth about $3,054,660,000,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

