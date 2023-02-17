E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.99 ($9.67) and traded as high as €10.13 ($10.89). E.On shares last traded at €10.04 ($10.79), with a volume of 4,188,950 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.48) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.44) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

