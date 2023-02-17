E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $422,000 Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VERV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $20.59 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

