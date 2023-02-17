E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

