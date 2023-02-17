E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 78.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 59.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.26 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

