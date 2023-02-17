E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $617,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after buying an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

