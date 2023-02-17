E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 940,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $62,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

