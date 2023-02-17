E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 946 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 2.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,751,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,144,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 262,223 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veracyte Stock Down 5.8 %

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.45.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.