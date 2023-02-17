E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 946 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 2.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,751,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,144,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 262,223 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
Veracyte Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.45.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veracyte (VCYT)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.