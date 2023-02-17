E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 30 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

ORLY stock opened at $862.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $819.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

