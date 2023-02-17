E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 24,962 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CTI BioPharma worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 907,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

